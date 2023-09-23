UAE Issues Apple Security Alert, Urges Residents To Update Devices

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE's Cyber Security Council has issued an alert on security vulnerabilities that have been detected in certain Apple devices.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the authority said that three security vulnerabilities were detected in some products.
The alert said: "Three security vulnerabilities have been detected in Apple products, targeting iPhone 8 and later, iPad Mini 5th generation and newer, macOS Monterey and later on Mac devices, and Apple Watch from version 4 and later."
The authority has asked residents to update their Apple devices to ensure complete protection.
The Council even shared the fixed versions for the products, which are given in the image below:
ALSO READ:
Craze for Dubai villas, iPhone 15 frenzy: What do long queues for luxury items say about emirate
iPhone 15 in UAE: Apple store opens in Dubai Mall to customers waiting in long queue for hours
MENAFN23092023000049011007ID1107125148
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.