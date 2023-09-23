New Zealand Beat Qatar To Reach Semi-Finals

Doha, Qatar: New Zealand yesterday ran away with a 110-33 victory over Qatar to secure a third consecutive semi-finals bid in as many appearances in the FIBA U16 Asian Championship.

The Junior Tall Blacks dominated on all ends, holding Qatar to only 19.0 percent shooting from the field. The points scored by Qatar are the least amount of points ever allowed by New Zealand in the competition. They also grabbed 67 rebounds, the most by a New Zealand team in the competition. This is also the most points scored by New Zealand in the competition ever since their first game when they scored 124 points, resulting in their largest victory.

Five players scored in double-digits for New Zealand, with two surpassing the 20-point mark in Lachlan Crate (20 points) and Oscar Goodman (23 points). Meanwhile, Troy Plumtree had a big double-double of 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Also joining them in the semi-finals in Doha are Australia and China, who beat Jordan and Iran respectively in yesterday's quarter-finals.

Australia won 117-50 while China defeated Iran 62-56 to reach the semis.