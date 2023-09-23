Ukraine Harvests 37.4M T Of Grains, Oilseeds

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine reported this, Ukrinform saw.

"Ukrainian farmers have completed harvesting early grain crops and continue threshing late grain and industrial crops. So far, 37.4 million tonnes of new crops have been harvested," the statement said.

Grain and legumes were harvested from 6.8 million hectares. About 29,8 million tonnes of grain were harvested with a yield of 43.6 centners per hectare (c/ha).

Thus, as of September 22, 22.2 million tonnes of wheat were harvested from 4.7 million hectares (yield, 47.3 c/ha), 5.9 million tonnes of barley from 1.5 million hectares (yield, 39.0 c/ha), 396,800 tonnes of peas from 154,000 hectares (yield, 25.0 c/ha), 182,500 tonnes of corn from 40,600 hectares (yield, 44.9 c/ha), 138,200 tonnes of buckwheat from 96,900 hectares (yield, 14.3 c/ha), and 125,300 tonnes of millet from 58,600 hectares (yield, 21.4 c/ha).

Other grains and pulses were harvested in the amount of 905,000 tonnes from 297,000 hectares.

About 7.6 million tonnes of oilseeds were harvested on almost 3 million hectares. Farmers have already harvested 4 million tonnes of rapeseed from 1.4 million hectares (yield, 28.7 c/ha), 2.4 million tonnes of sunflower seeds from 1.1 million hectares (yield, 21.8 c/ha), and 1.3 million tonnes of soybeans from 504,000 hectares (yield, 25.2 c/ha).

Sugar beet harvesting continues. The harvest amounted to 1.5 million tonnes from 32,300 hectares.

As reported, the Ukrainian Grain Association predicted that in 2023 Ukraine would harvest up to 80.5 million tonnes of grains and oilseeds.