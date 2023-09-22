Crown Prince Meets US House Speaker, Congress Members In Washington, DC

At the meeting with the House speaker, Crown Prince Hussein stressed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and the United States and keenness to advance them, while expanding cooperation across various sectors and maintaining coordination on issues of mutual concern, according to a Royal Court statement.

Meeting with former House speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Representative Rosa DeLauro, the Democrat Ranking Member on the House Appropriations Committee, Crown Prince Hussein highlighted the importance of the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, expressing keenness on expanding cooperation and maintaining coordination on several issues and regional challenges.

At another meeting with Senator Mike Rounds, who heads the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity affiliated with the Senate's Armed Services Committee, the Crown Prince expressed appreciation for Congress committees' continuous support to Jordan, especially in economic cooperation, as well as defence and cybersecurity.

His Royal Highness said Jordan is moving forward with investing in ICT, as a major driver in the Kingdom's digital future.

While meeting with senior members of the Senate Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Senators Alex Carnes and Paul Grove, the Crown Prince highlighted the importance of the“fruitful” and“valuable” meetings in Washington, DC, to communicate with Jordan's friends in Congress.

His Royal Highness also met, in attendance of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, with freshmen Congress members who serve on the foreign relations, appropriations, armed services, homeland security, veterans' affairs, natural resources and agriculture committees.

The Crown Prince said he is happy to meet young leaders in the US Congress, reaffirming the deep-rooted strategic and historic ties between the two countries.

Jordan's Ambassador in Washington, DC, Dina Kawar and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meetings.