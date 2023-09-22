Fixed Capital Investments In Azerbaijan Increases - Minister Of Economy

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Investments in
fixed capital in Azerbaijan amounted to 10.8 billion manat ($6.3
billion) from January through August 2023, increasing by 15.4
percent year-on-year, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov
wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.
Earlier in 2022, in the total amount of funds directed to fixed
capital, the funds of enterprises and organizations made up 49.3
percent, budget funds 36.4 percent, personal funds of the
population 6.7 percent, bank loans 2.6 percent, and other funds 5
percent.
Also, investments in fixed capital amounted to 18.2 billion
manat ($10.7 billion) in 2022, which is 5.5 percent more
year-on-year.
