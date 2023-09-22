Fixed Capital Investments In Azerbaijan Increases - Minister Of Economy

Earlier in 2022, in the total amount of funds directed to fixed capital, the funds of enterprises and organizations made up 49.3 percent, budget funds 36.4 percent, personal funds of the population 6.7 percent, bank loans 2.6 percent, and other funds 5 percent.

Also, investments in fixed capital amounted to 18.2 billion manat ($10.7 billion) in 2022, which is 5.5 percent more year-on-year.