Qatar Tourism Ensures Continued Operations Of West Bay Beaches

Doha, Qatar: With a commitment to further enhance the West Bay waterfront experience for visitors and residents, Qatar Tourism has renewed the operating licenses for Doha Sands, B12 and West Bay Beach, three prominent beachfront destinations situated in the heart of the city.

Discover Qatar has been granted the operating license for Doha Sands and B12 for two years, while LoftA has also extended its partnership with Qatar Tourism to manage the West Bay Beach (WBB).

These initiatives are part of Qatar Tourism's continuous efforts to provide family-friendly beach experiences, complete with an array of activities, sports classes, and food and beverage options along the West Bay waterfront.

Commenting on these developments, Qatar Tourism Head of Tourism Investment Policy, Aysha Al Mulla said:“With a host of amenities across the beaches including a volleyball court, water sports, all-day food and beverage options and playgrounds, the West Bay beaches have become some of the city's most sought-after destinations for families and tourists.”

“We are delighted to extend the operating licenses for these establishments to ensure we continue to build on Qatar's tourism offering.

Qatar has a beautiful and extensive coastline and bringing the beach experience into the heart of the city, at a convenient and easily accessible location, strengthens Doha's position as a family-friendly holiday choice.”