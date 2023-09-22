Iranian President Has Brought Back Over 3,500 Ancient Tablets From U.S.

He made the remarks in an address to reporters, upon his arrival in the Iranian capital, Tehran, from a trip to New York, where he took part in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Raisi said, the ancient tablets, which had been kept at the Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures, West Asia and North Africa, under the University of Chicago for the past 84 years, have been returned to Iran, thanks to the efforts made by Iran's Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts and the country's permanent mission to the UN.

According to the report, the number of returned tablets is 3,506.

The American institute was supposed to borrow the tablets for three years of study, but it took more than eight decades to return them to Iran, Raisi said.

The tablets, which are the country's cultural heritages, will be handed over to Iranian museums, Raisi said, noting that, other tablets will also be given back to the country.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Raisi arrived in New York last Monday.– NNN-TASNIM