CEVA Logistics Adds 57 Exotec Skypod Robots To Two Of Its Logistics Centres

September 21, 2023 by David Edwards Leave a Comment

CEVA Logistics is expanding warehouse automation in its two warehouses in Venray, Netherlands, thanks to the Skypod System from Exotec , a France-based warehouse robotics specialist.

The flexible goods-to-person order picking solution will enhance facility efficiency, and during peak seasons, CEVA expects to handle three times the volumes than before.

The two facilities join an existing Exotec Skypod installation at CEVA's facility in Roosendaal. 57 Skypod robots are being deployed at the Venray facilities to add warehouse automation for CEVA's customers, ultimately increasing both warehouse capacity and flexibility to bridge peak periods.

With the Skypod order picking system, floor-traveling robots are able to also climb up to 12 meters in height through the racking system.

The fully scalable solution makes it easy to add robots, pick stations or totes, allowing CEVA to respond quickly to both changing market conditions and the growth of its customers by increasing or decreasing the storage volume of the warehouses.

In addition to the efficiency and capacity benefits, sustainability is an important part of CEVA's business strategy. The Skypod system's low energy consumption contributes to the company's sustainability targets.

The CEVA warehouses in Venray operate entirely on solar energy, providing an energy-neutral use for the solution.

The Venray and Roosendaal sites contribute to CEVA's energy-positive operations in the Benelux region, as the company produces more energy there than it consumes.

Jaco Kneteman, head of contracts logistics Benelux at CEVA Logistics, says:“At CEVA, our culture pushes us to search for innovative solutions to better serve our customers, and the Skypod solution offers significant value in warehouse automation.

“As a result of our strong commitment to Responsive Logistics, our customers have come to expect a high level of service, efficiency and agility in our operations.

“Implementing Exotec's solution, among others, enables us to continue creating value alongside our customers.”

Wim Vermeir, senior sales executive, Exotec:“We are delighted with the successful cooperation with CEVA, especially now that they are also implementing the Skypod System in their two warehouses in Venray.

“With the Skypod System, we are able to take our customers' services to the next level. Our scalable warehouse solutions ensure that CEVA and its customers can effortlessly expand to more storage capacity.

“A major logistics provider like CEVA gives us valuable input from its practice with external logistics parties that we can use to further improve our services.”