Visa Partners With M2P To Offer 'Fintech Seamless'

Doha, Qatar: Visa, a world leader in digital payments, has partnered with M2P Fintech, Asia's largest API infrastructure company, to help fintech and non-banking entities issue payment products seamlessly through the Visa Ready to Launch (VRTL) program. M2P Fintech specialises in building financial infrastructure through a wide range of accessible solutions. By acting as a tech layer between banks, fintechs and financial institutions, it delivers cutting-edge APIs that work to embed financial technology in core business offerings.

The VRTL program addresses significant challenges faced by fintech and non-banking entities when launching new card programs. These challenges encompass technological, operational, and commercial aspects that can be daunting due to the fragmented card enablement landscape. Additionally, partnerships with numerous players in the ecosystem, including licensed financial institutions for Bank Identification Number (BIN) sponsorship, issuer processors, Know Your Customer (KYC), and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) partners, are imperative for successful multi-market penetration.

By providing end-to-end card issuance capability through product bundling and program management, combined with a secure and scalable technology integration platform via API and SDK, Visa Ready to Launch streamlines the entire process. The program's 'One Contract', 'One Pricing' & 'One Integration' approach reduces go-to-market timelines, enhances overall capacity, and ensures participating fintech benefit from a quick onboarding experience.

“The Visa Ready to Launch program provides fintech with extensive go-to-market toolkits including SDKs, online education coupled with subject matter expertise, all designed to help the fintech go to market faster and more efficiently. The program enables fast decision making and fast-tracks deployment of credentials via product bundling, pricing simplification, rapid contracting and ease of implementation,” said Shashank Singh (pictured), Visa's VP and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait.

Vaanathi Mohanakrishnan – Business Head, MENA, M2P Fintech, stated,“VRTL is an excellent toolkit for fintechs eagerly awaiting to launch their programs. It represents M2P's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and resonates with our philosophy: Innovate, Execute, Repeat.

Fintechs will be able to focus on their core business without worrying about piecing together various components of the ecosystem to innovate. VRTL resolves fintech's pain points, providing them with the tools they need to thrive and to unlock their potential.”