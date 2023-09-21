Chery Will Attend 2023 Geneva International Motor Show In October And Launch New Power Brand

Doha, Qatar: Chery Automobile's new power brand will be unveiled at the 2023 Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS). With“power 4.0 global architecture”, the global competitiveness of Chery products will be further enhanced

During the show, a number of Chery's PHEV products will be released and put on the market, and the brand's charity fund will be simultaneously launched.

It is reported that the 2023 Geneva International Motor Show will be held in Doha, Qatar, from October 5th to 14th. As the representative of China's independent brands, Chery Automobile is fully prepared.

At that time, its new power brand will make a grand debut, demonstrating its technical and innovative strength to accelerate the process of the new energy field to global car enthusiasts.

The Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) is one of the five major auto shows in the world and the largest exhibition event in Switzerland.

It is known as the“wind vane of international automotive trends” and has always been an important stage for major auto companies to showcase new technologies, new models and future strategies.

The arrival at the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) and the release of a new power brand is another phased achievement display of Chery's brand improvement, new technology and product development.

With 26 years of technology accumulation, Chery has established a leading advantage in the hybrid and pure electric fields. Adhering to the concept of“innovating power to drive the future”, the power brand which Chery will launch at the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) is“power 4.0 global architecture“ covering all forms of energy types such as ICE, PHEV, and BEV.

This architecture will provide new products with the advantages of“powerful · rapid”,“efficient · green”, and“high-energy · smart”, subverting users' perceptions and expectations of electric hybrid products, and at the same time offer technical supports to Chery to move towards new energy transformation in an all-round way. It will further enhance the global market competitiveness of Chery

products.

It is known that Chery's new PHEV product lineup will also be released during the 2023 Geneva International Motor Show(GIMS), and the brand's charity fund will also be launched simultaneously. Let's wait and see for more Chery power!