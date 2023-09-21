PR: Blockchain Spending Poised For Exponential Growth, Nearing $19 Billion By 2024

The site's crypto analyst, Alice Leetham, comments: "Since its inception, blockchain tech has grown exponentially, revolutionizing nearly every aspect of our lives. With Blockchain technology poised to grow at nearly 87% by 2023, the projected spending solution in 2024 will certainly catalyze Blockchain awareness and enable the industry to reach its set growth rate or even surpass it." The full story and statistics can be found here: Blockchain Spending Poised for Exponential Growth, Nearing $19 Billion by 2024