World's 50 Best Hotels For 2023 Revealed

Amangalla, a luxury hotel situated in Galle, has been featured among the World's 50 best hotels for 2023.

According to the website the World's 50 best stories, Amangalla has been ranked 38.

“Sitting atop Galle's hilltops in a 17th-century UNESCO-listed fort, Amangalla's location has a storied 300-year history of hospitality, previously welcoming steamship passengers and curious travellers over prior centuries.



“Today, the hotel is a white-washed mosaic of lofty-ceilinged suites, antique furniture, dark wood and lush gardens, with enough contemporary touches to elevate the experience to world-class levels,” the website states, describing the Sri Lankan hotel.

For similar articles, join our Telegram channel for the latest updates. – click here

1.

Passalacqua

(Moltrasio, Italy)

2.

Rosewood Hong Kong

3.

Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River

4.

The Upper House

(Hong Kong)

5.

Aman Tokyo

6.

La Mamounia

(Marrakech, Morocco)

7.

Soneva Fushi

(Maldives)

8.

One&Only Mandarina

(Puerto Vallarta, Mexico)

9.

Four Seasons Firenze

(Florence, Italy)

10.

Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

11.

Capella Bangkok

12.

The Calile

(Brisbane, Australia)

13.

Chablé

Yucatán (Chocholá, Mexico)

14.

Aman Venice

15.

Singita Lodges

(Kruger National Park, South Africa)

16.

Claridge's

(London)

17.

Raffles Singapore

18.

Nihi Sumba

(Wanokaka, Indonesia)

19.

Hotel Esencia

(Tulum, Mexico)

20.

Le Sirenuse

(Positano, Italy)

21.

Borgo Egnazia

(Savelletri, Italy)

22.

The Connaught

(London)

23.

Royal Mansour

(Marrakech)

24.

Four Seasons Madrid

25.

Aman New York

26.

The Maybourne Riviera

(Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France)

27.

Rosewood São Paulo

(São Paulo, Brazil)

28.

Capella Singapore

29.

Le Bristol Paris

30.

Park Hyatt Kyoto

(Kyoto, Japan)

31.

La Réserve

(Paris)

32.

Gleneagles

(Auchterarder, Scotland)

33.

Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc

(Antibes, France)

34.

Cheval Blanc Paris

35.

Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens

36.

Soneva Jani

(Maldives)

37.

The Newt in Somerset

(Bruton, United Kingdom)

38.

Amangalla

(Sri Lanka)

39.

Hoshinoya Tokyo

40.

Desa Potato Head

(Seminyak, Bali)

41.

Eden Rock

(St. Barths)

42.

The Siam (Bangkok)

43.

Badrutt's Palace

(St. Moritz, Switzerland)

44.

Atlantis The Royal

(Dubai)

45.

The Oberoi Amarvilas

(Agra, India)

46.

NoMad London

47.

The Savoy (London)

48.

Equinox New York

49.

Six Senses Ibiza

(Balearic islands, Spain)

50.

Hôtel de Crillon

(Paris)