World's 50 Best Hotels For 2023 Revealed

(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia) Sept 21 (CNN) – The World's Best Hotel list is decided by the World's 50 Best Hotel Academy, which is made up of 580 hotel industry experts, including hoteliers and travel journalists, from across the globe.
Amangalla, a luxury hotel situated in Galle, has been featured among the World's 50 best hotels for 2023.
According to the website the World's 50 best stories, Amangalla has been ranked 38.
“Sitting atop Galle's hilltops in a 17th-century UNESCO-listed fort, Amangalla's location has a storied 300-year history of hospitality, previously welcoming steamship passengers and curious travellers over prior centuries.
“Today, the hotel is a white-washed mosaic of lofty-ceilinged suites, antique furniture, dark wood and lush gardens, with enough contemporary touches to elevate the experience to world-class levels,” the website states, describing the Sri Lankan hotel.
The World's 50 Best Hotels: Full list
1.
Passalacqua
(Moltrasio, Italy)
2.
Rosewood Hong Kong
3.
Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River
4.
The Upper House
(Hong Kong)
5.
Aman Tokyo
6.
La Mamounia
(Marrakech, Morocco)
7.
Soneva Fushi
(Maldives)
8.
One&Only Mandarina
(Puerto Vallarta, Mexico)
9.
Four Seasons Firenze
(Florence, Italy)
10.
Mandarin Oriental Bangkok
11.
Capella Bangkok
12.
The Calile
(Brisbane, Australia)
13.
Chablé
Yucatán (Chocholá, Mexico)
14.
Aman Venice
15.
Singita Lodges
(Kruger National Park, South Africa)
16.
Claridge's
(London)
17.
Raffles Singapore
18.
Nihi Sumba
(Wanokaka, Indonesia)
19.
Hotel Esencia
(Tulum, Mexico)
20.
Le Sirenuse
(Positano, Italy)
21.
Borgo Egnazia
(Savelletri, Italy)
22.
The Connaught
(London)
23.
Royal Mansour
(Marrakech)
24.
Four Seasons Madrid
25.
Aman New York
26.
The Maybourne Riviera
(Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France)
27.
Rosewood São Paulo
(São Paulo, Brazil)
28.
Capella Singapore
29.
Le Bristol Paris
30.
Park Hyatt Kyoto
(Kyoto, Japan)
31.
La Réserve
(Paris)
32.
Gleneagles
(Auchterarder, Scotland)
33.
Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc
(Antibes, France)
34.
Cheval Blanc Paris
35.
Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens
36.
Soneva Jani
(Maldives)
37.
The Newt in Somerset
(Bruton, United Kingdom)
38.
Amangalla
(Sri Lanka)
39.
Hoshinoya Tokyo
40.
Desa Potato Head
(Seminyak, Bali)
41.
Eden Rock
(St. Barths)
42.
The Siam (Bangkok)
43.
Badrutt's Palace
(St. Moritz, Switzerland)
44.
Atlantis The Royal
(Dubai)
45.
The Oberoi Amarvilas
(Agra, India)
46.
NoMad London
47.
The Savoy (London)
48.
Equinox New York
49.
Six Senses Ibiza
(Balearic islands, Spain)
50.
Hôtel de Crillon
(Paris)
