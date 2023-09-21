Global HERG Screening Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

Market Dynamics Rising Prevalence of Heart Diseases Drives the Global Market

Heart disease is the primary cause of death for both men and women worldwide. According to the American College of Cardiology, every 40 seconds or so, an American will suffer a myocardial infarction. According to emergency medical services, 356,461 Americans experienced cardiac arrest outside of a hospital in 2017; emergency medical services treatment was initiated in 52.00% of those cases. Only 18.7% of the patients exhibited a cardiac rhythm that might have been shocked by an AED, such as ventricular fibrillation or ventricular tachycardia, during their initial checkup. Adults made it 10.4% of the time to hospital discharge, while 8.4% had satisfactory functional status.

The prevalence of cardiovascular diseases can be attributed to sedentary lifestyles and common risk factors like hypertension, which can range from 28% in the United Arab Emirates to 41% in Libya and Morocco, and diabetes, which can range from 4% in the Islamic Republic of Iran to 19% in Sudan, and hypercholesterolemia, which can range from 14% in Lebanon to 52% in the Islamic Republic of Iran. In conclusion, the development of the drug discovery market will assist the growth of the hERG screening market due to the rise in the prevalence of heart illnesses.

Companies that manufacture products or have distributor partnerships with smaller companies operating in untapped markets. The markets in Russia and South Africa are untapped compared to those in China, India, or Brazil. Additionally, these nations are seeing an increase in heart disease. According to a 2016 research report, 23.8 million persons in India had ischemic heart disease. India recorded 1,6.5 million stroke cases in 2016. As a result of the rising predominance in these unexplored areas, firms have a lot of room to grow.

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is anticipated to grow at a

CAGR of 12.30%

over the forecast period. The US and Canada comprise most of North America, divided into market sectors for Latin America and North America. According to the American College of Cardiology, every 40 seconds, a citizen of the United States will experience a myocardial infarction. In 2017, 356,460 Americans went through an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest; emergency medical services were called in 52% of those cases. Only 18.75% of the initial cardiac rhythms observed were shockable by an automated external defibrillator, ventricular tachycardia, or fibrillation. Adults were released from the hospital in 10.4% of cases, and 8.4% had good functional conditions.

Europe is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 14.50% during the projected period. Europe's western and eastern regions comprise the majority of the market for HERG screening and are both regarded as significant contributors. In addition to the other countries in Western Europe, the requirement for hERG screening has been further divided into Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain. These are included along with the other nations that make up Western Europe.





The global HERG screening

industry was valued at

USD 1942.10 million

in 2022. It is projected to reach

USD 6365.64 million

by 2031, growing at a

CAGR of 14.10%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on type, the global

HERG screening market

is bifurcated into Gene KCNH2 and Mutant KCNH2. The Gene KCNH2 segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a

CAGR of 15.20%

during the forecast period.

Based on ion channels, the global HERG screening market is bifurcated into voltage-gated ion channels, ligand-gated ion channels, and others. The voltage-gated ion segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a

CAGR of 15.15%

during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global HERG screening market is bifurcated into antiarrhythmic, antipsychotic, antibiotic, and others. The antiarrhythmic segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a

CAGR of 15.60%

during the forecast period. North America is the major revenue contributor and is expected to exhibit a

CAGR of 12.30%

during the forecast period.

The global HERG screening market's major key players are Abcam PLC, AVIVA Biosciences, ABR-Affinity BioReagents, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Aurora Biomed Inc., Aureus Sciences, B'SYS GmbH, Caliper, A PerkinElmer Company, Cambridge Bioscience Ltd, Cellular Dynamics International, ChanTest Corporation, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., ChemAxon, Molecular Devices LLC, and Eurofins-Cerep SA.

In March 2020,

an alliance was formed between Charles River Laboratories and Deciphex, a pioneer in preclinical digital pathology software-as-a-service. The firms will co-develop deep learning-enabled technologies to assist expedited pathology analytics. Charles River will serve as the only contract research company providing the Patholytix preclinical solution to clients.



