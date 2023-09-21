Azerbaijani Parliament Hosts Meeting Of Asian Parliamentary Assembly

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) is hosting a meeting
of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Standing Committee on
Social and Cultural Affairs, Azernews reports.
Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Bahrain, Palestine,
Cambodge, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Pakistan, Kazakhstan,
Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Thailand, Tajikistan, Turkiye, and
representatives The meeting was attended by the Secretariat of the
Asian Parliamentary Assembly.
The meeting considered a draft resolution on "Measures to
Promote Cultural Diversity and Protect Cultural Heritage in Asia",
a draft resolution on "Integration in Asia through Information and
Communication Technology", and a draft resolution on "Cooperation
for Health Equity in Asia". A draft resolution on "Asian
parliamentarians against corruption", a draft APA resolution on
women parliamentarians, and a number of other resolutions will be
considered.
Furthermore, Azerbaijan has nominated its candidature for the
post of President of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in
2024-2026.
Secretary General of the institution Mohammad Reza Majidi said
this at the meeting of the Standing Committee on Social and
Cultural Affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Milli
Majlis.
He said he supports Azerbaijan's candidacy for the chairmanship
of the organization: "I call on the member countries of the Asian
Parliamentary Assembly to support Azerbaijan's chairmanship".
