Important Appointment From Turkey To The Global Cryptocurrency Exchange

TURKEY - Gate.io, the global cryptocurrency exchange that has been continuing its operations in Turkey since November 2022, has chosen who will manage its global expansion and growth strategy, and they are from Turkey. Kafkas Sönmez, who served as Gate.io Turkey General Manager, was appointed as Gate.io Global Growth Director.

Celebrating the tenth anniversary of its global activities this year and being among the top 10 global cryptocurrency exchanges in terms of transaction volume according to CoinMarketCap data, Gate.io accelerated its global expansion strategies last year and started its operations in Turkey as of 2022. Kafkas Sönmez, who has been serving as Gate.io Turkey General Manager since then, became the person who took responsibility for all expansion activities of the global cryptocurrency exchange with this appointment.

Stating that Gate.io Turkey has achieved significant success in areas such as operation localization, community creation, and user acquisition in a little more than a year, Kafkas Sönmez said,“Gate.io has gained a large and loyal community in a very short time in Turkey and has been rapidly adopted by the market. It became a brand. It is very exciting to lead such a process. From today onwards, I will continue to work with the same enthusiasm to realize Gate.io's vision in major markets. I look forward to turning the success story we wrote in Turkey into reality in different markets.”

Sharing his evaluations regarding the appointment decision, Gate.io CEO Lin Han said, "Kafkas Sönmez, who fully adapts to Gate.io's vision, team spirit and company culture and can make decisions in line with the company's strategic goals, will be a candidate in Turkey, which we see as a key market. We are confident that it will also implement its rapid growth approach in other markets.”

Kafkas Sönmez, originally a lawyer specialising in technology and intellectual rights law, is one of the names known and followed in the cryptocurrency industry with over 8 years of experience. Kafkas Sönmez will bring the experience he gained in various companies in the sector, such as growth director, marketing and community relations leadership, and country manager, to his position as Gate.io Global Growth Director.

