Ukrainian, Polish Agricultural Ministers Agree To Find Solution For Grain Export

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solskyi discussed the issue of the export of Ukrainian agricultural products with Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Poland Robert Telus.
As the press servic of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reports, the ministers discussed the situation, as well as Ukraine's proposal for its settlement, and agreed to find a solution that takes into account the interests of both countries.
In addition, the parties reaffirmed their close and constructive relations, which they have repeatedly demonstrated, and agreed to develop an option for cooperation on export issues in the near future.
The next round of negotiations will take place in the coming days, and the questions prepared by both sides will be discussed.
Also, the Polish side will examine the Ukrainian export plan and prepare its proposals for it.
As reported, the three EU countries that imposed national bans on the export of Ukrainian agricultural products – Poland, Romania and Bulgaria – are ready to consider the mechanism of joint verification and approval of supplies proposed by Ukraine.
