PM: Poland halts weapons supply to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Poland is no longer going to facilitate weapons to the Ukrainian army, Premier Mateusz Morawiecki has stated, also saying that Warsaw would instead reconcentrate its efforts on to its own safety. The verdict comes after a diplomatic row on Ukrainian grain shipments, which were prohibited in Poland following the flood in domestic markets.



Morawiecki informed journalists on Wednesday that the administration would pause the arms transfer, stressing on a developing rift amid the two bordering countries after at least a year of hefty backing from Warsaw.



“We are no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine, because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons,” Morawiecki stated. He later cautioned that extra trade prohibits could be deployed on Kiev, taking into consideration that the “Ukrainian authorities do not understand the degree to which Poland’s farming industry has been destabilized” by foreign shipments.



