King Of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan's Film's OTT Release Date Postponed; Check New Date HERE

Though King of Kotha did not set the box office on fire as was expected, the movie managed to make in over Rs 40 crore from the worldwide box office. The film's digital rights were also sold for a record price.

There were earlier reports that the OTT release of Dulquer's pan-Indian film would be on September 22 on Disney Plus. Disney PHotstar has informed

AsiNews Online that the OTT streaming of the movie will not be released on September 22, but on September 28 or 29. The official date is not fixed.

Dulquer's King of Kotha was directed by Abhilash Joshiy. The screenplay for this movie was written by Abhilash N. Chandran. Cinematography was done by Nimish Ravi. The music was composed by Jakes Bijoy and Shaan Rahman.

In addition to Dulquer Salmaan, the film stars Aishwarya Lakshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, and Anikha Surendran. "King of Kotha" offers a comprehensive cinematic experience, with Nimish Ravi behind the camera and Shaan Rahman composing the score.

The film King of Kotha is about a criminal named Kannan who lords over the crime-ridden town of Kotha. Following his humiliation at the hands of Kannan and his men, policeman Shahul Haasan arranges the return of a former criminal named Kotha Rajendran, aka "Raju" (Dulquer Salmaan), resulting in a dramatic turn of events.

The film King of Kotha was leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other pirate websites on the first day of its release itself. Piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz leaked the latest releases. This is not, however, the first time a film has been leaked on the first day of its release.