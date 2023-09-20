Senate President Meets Egyptian Counterpart

Fayez emphasised that bilateral meetings between the Jordanian and Egyptian legislative bodies are instrumental in bolstering relations across various domains and reflect the shared vision and aspirations of both countries' leaderships, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Abdel Razzaq highlighted the“deep-rooted” Egyptian-Jordanian relations, emphasising Egypt's commitment to advancing parliamentary cooperation with Jordan.

The discussions underlined the importance of resolving regional issues and upholding international law, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, and called on the international community to take concrete measures against Israeli violations.

Also on Wednesday, Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi met Abdel Razzaq, discussing strategies to strengthen the relations between the two nations, with a particular focus on parliamentary cooperation, Petra added.







