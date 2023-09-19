Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Sixth planeload of aid leaves Kuwait for Libya.
BAGHDAD -- Head of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council stresses the importance of respect for the agreements signed with the State of Kuwait.
RAMALLAH -- Two Palestinians are shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during military incursion into Jenin refugee camp.
MOSCOW -- 25 people are reported dead and 138 injured in the ongoing fighting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh region.
WASHINGTON -- TheDepartment of the Treasury slaps sanctions on seven individuals and four entities in four countries in connection with Iran's military aircraft development.
NEW DELHI -- The Indian Ministry of External Affairs summons High Commissioner of Canada to inform him of decision to expel a senior Canadian diplomat. (end) gb
MENAFN19092023000071011013ID1107101998
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.