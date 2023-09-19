Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

BAGHDAD -- Head of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council stresses the importance of respect for the agreements signed with the State of Kuwait.

RAMALLAH -- Two Palestinians are shot dead by Israeli occupation forces during military incursion into Jenin refugee camp.

MOSCOW -- 25 people are reported dead and 138 injured in the ongoing fighting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

WASHINGTON -- TheDepartment of the Treasury slaps sanctions on seven individuals and four entities in four countries in connection with Iran's military aircraft development.

NEW DELHI -- The Indian Ministry of External Affairs summons High Commissioner of Canada to inform him of decision to expel a senior Canadian diplomat. (end) gb