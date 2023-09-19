Replimune Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

The inducement awards consist of a non-qualified stock option to purchase 125,000 shares of the Company's common stock and restricted stock units representing 83,330 shares of the Company's common stock. The option has an exercise price of $18.00 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company's common stock on the date of grant. The option has a 10-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting monthly for three years thereafter. The restricted stock units vest in approximately four equal annual installments beginning on August 15, 2024.

The inducement awards were approved by the compensation committee of the Company's board of directors in reliance on the employment inducement exception under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). While the inducement awards were granted outside of the Company's 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, the awards will have terms and conditions consistent with those set forth under the plan.

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 with the mission to transform cancer treatment by pioneering the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies. Replimune's proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone with added payloads intended to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The RPx platform is intended to provide a unique dual local and systemic mechanism of action consisting of direct selective virus-mediated killing of the tumor resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens and altering of the tumor microenvironment to ignite a strong and durable systemic response. This MOA is expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities, and, with an attractive safety profile the RPx platform has the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options. For more information, please visit .

Investor Inquiries

Chris Brinzey

Westwicke, an ICR Company

339.970.2843



Media Inquiries

Arleen Goldenberg

Replimune

917.548.1582

