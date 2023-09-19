Poor Visibility Expected At Places By Late Night: Qatar Meteorology

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Wednesday will see some clouds, misty to foggy at places by late night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor visibility expected at places by late night.

Offshore, there will be some clouds and will be hazy at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be Northwesterly - Northeasterly 5 - 10 knots, and becomes variable less than 5 knots by late night.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly Northwesterly - Northeasterly 3 - 13 knots.

Visibility will be 04 to 06/02 kilometers at places by late night.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 FT. Offshore will be 1 - 3 FT.

Area: High Tide - Low Tide - Minimum-Maximum

Messaid: 19:29 09:32 14:38 02:31 24

Wakrah: 19:14 08:44 14:23 02:16 31

Doha: 17:57 07:54 13:59 02:03 31

Al Khor: 18:27 08:06 13:42 02:33 25

Ruwais 19:30 07:52 13:44 01:49 31

Dukhan: 12:45 01:05 19:02 07:06 25

Sunrise: 05:21

Sunset: 17:33