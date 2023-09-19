Made In India: SS Rajamouli Announces New Film After Global Success Of RRR

"When I first heard the narration, it moved me emotionally like nothing else. Making a biopic is tough in itself, but conceiving one about the FATHER OF INDIAN CINEMA is even more challenging. Our boys are ready and up for it...With immense pride, Presenting MADE IN INDIA (sic)," SS Rajamouli tweeted after posting the video.

After the incredible success of "RRR," Rajamouli is about to fund another project. For those who were unaware, 'RRR' took home many awards at the recent 95th Academy Awards. "Naatu Naatu" received the Best Original Song Oscar. Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the movie's leading men, appeared in the upbeat song. MM Keeravaani, the song's composer, and Chandrabose, the song's writer, accepted the prize. Golden Globe Award for Best Original tune went to the tune as well.

Right now, SS Rajamouli is taking a break. He will shortly begin pre-production on his upcoming movie with Mahesh Babu. Rajamouli is currently making headlines for a different cause. He is reportedly going to appear in Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD in a cameo capacity. Rajamouli previously appeared in a cameo in "Baahubali: The Beginning." Not only that, but he also made cameos in his movies and acted in a few advertisements.