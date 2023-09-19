Landairsea Grows Its International Presence

LAS's Growing List of International Clients

Recent data from LAS shows it has significantly increased its presence in:



Australia

Canada

Dominican Republic

France Germany

LAS has more than 1,500 clients in Canada alone.

While less established in other countries, LAS has made strides in establishing its brand in:



Algeria

Aruba

Belize

Bermuda

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ghana

Honduras Ireland

The long list shows that businesses around the globe want to benefit from LAS's GPS technologies.

As more international organizations recognize the brand, its influence should extend to even more countries and businesses.

LAS Partners With Guinness Record-Setting Traveler

As further evidence of LAS's international prowess, it is partnering with Sophia, an 18-year-old filmmaker, yoga instructor, and explorer. Sophia plans to become the Guinness Book of World Records holder for youngest person to visit every country in the world in the least amount of time. She will even make detours to both poles. The journey should take 16 months.

Along the way, Sophia will make time to volunteer for women's empowerment and environmental initiatives, two issues she feels strongly about.

Supporting Sophia was an easy decision. The adventuryoung woman became the youngest international yoga teacher in 2021. In 2023, she received the Congressional Youth Award Gold Medal, Congress's highest honor for youth leaders. Congress recognized her tireless volunteerism and dedication to physical fitness and personal development.

When asked about her motivation, Sophia said, "I want to inspire and support young women around the world to lead, run businesses, and create lasting, positive change in their community."

Sophia carries a LAS GPS device during her adventure. The device and its mobile application, SilverCloud, help her stay safe, communicate her locations with loved ones, plan efficient routes, and keep a historical log of her journey.

Contact to learn more about LAS GPS products, the company's new interest in international growth, and partnering with an adventurous, record-setting young woman.