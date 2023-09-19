Current Situation In Karabakh: Things You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. For months,
Azerbaijan has been doing nothing but trying to lead Armenia
towards signing a peace agreement, so that both countries would
finally take it to the next level, following new reality emerging
after the second Karabakh war. The level of peace, progress,
development and so on.
All this, Azerbaijan was doing through diplomacy, along with
cleaning its liberated lands from occupation and silencing
occasional shelling from Armenian armed forces.
Usually, it takes one wrong move to stir thing up - this time,
it was one of the many mines planted by Armenians. On September 19,
a truck with employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of
Azerbaijan blew up on one such mine. The employees died on the
spot. The truck was on its way to the site of the terrorist attack
that took place on the same day at the 58th kilometer of the
Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavend
district, which killed employees of the State Road Agency of
Azerbaijan.
As a result, Azerbaijan launched an anti-terrorist operation
oriented towards illegal Armenian troops and remains of Armenian
Armed Forces in Karabakh.
The current situation is as follows:
- Azerbaijan successfully targeted and destroyed military
objects in Karabakh, managed by Armenian separatists. No civilian
objects were targeted, no civilians have been reported dead or
injured.
- The number of Armenian residents in Karabakh has been
decreasing, despite that separatist "leaders" tried to charge money
from those leaving for Armenia.
- There is no "humanitarian crisis" in Karabakh, which has
been confirmed several times recently by Armenians themselves. The
roads are open for Armenian residents of Karabakh to leave if they
so desire.
- Türkiye has expressed its full support for Azerbaijan's
actions, which is taking proper action on its own
territory.
- Russia, which endured several recent unpleasant comments
from Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan is taking its time, showing off
its diplomatic restraint.
The separatists have asked Azerbaijan to negotiate, however now,
it is too late. Azerbaijan has made it clear - the only condition
is to have separatists in Karabakh put down their arms and leave.
No need to waste time.
Actions speak louder than words.
