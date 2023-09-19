Current Situation In Karabakh: Things You Need To Know

All this, Azerbaijan was doing through diplomacy, along with cleaning its liberated lands from occupation and silencing occasional shelling from Armenian armed forces.

Usually, it takes one wrong move to stir thing up - this time, it was one of the many mines planted by Armenians. On September 19, a truck with employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan blew up on one such mine. The employees died on the spot. The truck was on its way to the site of the terrorist attack that took place on the same day at the 58th kilometer of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavend district, which killed employees of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan.

As a result, Azerbaijan launched an anti-terrorist operation oriented towards illegal Armenian troops and remains of Armenian Armed Forces in Karabakh.

The current situation is as follows:

- Azerbaijan successfully targeted and destroyed military objects in Karabakh, managed by Armenian separatists. No civilian objects were targeted, no civilians have been reported dead or injured.

- The number of Armenian residents in Karabakh has been decreasing, despite that separatist "leaders" tried to charge money from those leaving for Armenia.

- There is no "humanitarian crisis" in Karabakh, which has been confirmed several times recently by Armenians themselves. The roads are open for Armenian residents of Karabakh to leave if they so desire.

- Türkiye has expressed its full support for Azerbaijan's actions, which is taking proper action on its own territory.

- Russia, which endured several recent unpleasant comments from Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan is taking its time, showing off its diplomatic restraint.

The separatists have asked Azerbaijan to negotiate, however now, it is too late. Azerbaijan has made it clear - the only condition is to have separatists in Karabakh put down their arms and leave. No need to waste time.

Actions speak louder than words.