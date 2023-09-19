(MENAFN) The United States brokered a credit from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to predicament-ridden Pakistan in return for a classified weapons agreement, the news agency stated on Sunday.



The source, quoting sources “with knowledge of the arrangement” as well as administration documents on both ends, stated that the arms were destined to provide the Ukrainian army among its present war with Russia.



Based on the news agency, previously in 2023, an insider from inside the Pakistani army gave away archives of weapons contracts amid the United States as well as Pakistan straddling from the summer of last year to the spring of this year.



The swap was enabled by Global Military Products, a secondary of Global Ordnance, a firm apparently linked to Ukraine.



The revealed documents displayed American as well as Pakistani deals, licensing, as well as requisition documents “related to US-brokered deals to buy Pakistani military weapons for Ukraine,” based on the news agency.



