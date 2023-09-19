France affirms commitment to UN charter principles amidst global challenges

(MENAFN) France's stance at the UN is that some nations still uphold the ideals of the UN Charter, as stated by the country's foreign minister on Monday. Catherine Colonna, during a press conference at the UN General Assembly, remarked that the meeting occurs in a context where a permanent Security Council member, Russia, has initiated an attack on "its neighbor, a sovereign and independent state, namely Ukraine."



She emphasized that the impact of this action is "significant and indisputable," while also alleging that Russia has turned energy and food into weapons. Colonna further explained, "There are countries that believe in the principles of the (UN) Charter, in peace through legal means, international cooperation, dialogue, and collective solutions to common challenges ... and France is one of them."



She pledged that France would persist in its efforts to combat "the lack of accountability for the offenses committed in Ukraine."



Colonna also emphasized that the French delegation at the UN would actively work on issues concerning climate and healthcare.

MENAFN19092023000045015682ID1107096141