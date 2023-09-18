Ministry Of Transport Receives 'Qualified By Efqm' Certification

Doha: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) announced that it was certified as a "Qualified by EFQM" organization, making the MoT one of the leading government entities that aim for excellence under the new improved EFQM 2020 model.

This came on the sidelines of MoT's "Sustainable Transportation and Legacy for Generations" Conference and Exhibition, held under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani.

Having received this certification emphasizes MoT's capability of continuing to improve its performance and excellence in all its operations to achieve its strategic goals, creatively and sustainably.

It also reflects the MoT's continufoand attention to improving its services for customers and beneficiaries.

The EFQM model is regarded as a comprehensive quality management model and one of the best universal institutional excellence models. It is applied in over 30 countries and more than 50,000 organizations worldwide.

In 2018, the MoT was awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Certification; one of the most important universal certifications given to organizations in recognition of their compliance with the standards set out by the ISO.