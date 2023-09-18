A recently released local report unveiled a pivotal meeting attended by key figures in South Korean financial regulation. Deputy Chief Prosecutor Ki No-Seong and Park Min-woo from the Financial Services Commission (FSC) discussed pressing issues. The theme?“Criminal Legal Implications Pertaining to Virtual Assets.” A spotlight was cast on the largely unregulated OTC crypto sector. No-Seong expressed urgent concerns, emphasizing the potential for money laundering.

But what precisely does“OTC crypto market” signify? Essentially, these exchanges don't receive official government sanction. It's a broad spectrum, encompassing transactions on non-regulated platforms, including peer-to-peer (P2P) dealings. A stark contrast exists between regulated platforms like Upbit, which offers 172 cryptocurrencies, and OTC platforms boasting up to 700 variants.

Recent reports highlight an alarming trend. OTC platforms are becoming conduits for converting digital currencies into Korean won . A significant case emerged between October 2021 and October 2022.

The International Crimes Investigation Department of the Incheon District Prosecutors' Office took decisive action, arresting three individuals for illicit foreign exchange dealings. These individuals allegedly procured $70.9 million worth of digital currency from international OTCs on behalf of Libyan nationals. This digital currency was then funneled into Korea for cash conversion.

Furthermore, Korea Customs Service's data revealed that illegal foreign exchange transactions using digital currencies totaled a staggering $4 billion last year. Putting an end to this illicit activity will prove problematic.

The post South Korea Intensifies Scrutiny on OTC Cryptocurrency Transactions appeared first on CryptoMode .