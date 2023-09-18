Centrally located with contracted access to power and robust connectivity, the 20-acre camis just six miles from 151 Front Street in downtown Toronto, Canada's largest carrier hotel and primary inteexchange point in the city. First Gulf, a leading developer in Toronto, partnered with STACK to deliver the initial 8MW data center by renovating an existing building consequently reducing material usage and energy emissions consistent with STACK's sustainability goals. The next 24MW phase of development, with planned delivery in the second quarter of 2026, boasts committed power from Toronto Hydro from three diverse substations using 100% renewable energy sources. The third phase will offer 24MW to support client growth on a camtailored as a purpose-built solution for scalability in a market with limited capacity.

“In a market that continues to see a high absorption rate for data center capacity, STACK is proud to deliver the first phase of our Toronto campus,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK Americas.“We look forward to deploying the next phase of this flagship camto address our clients' needs while vitalizing the local economy.”

STACK's extensive data center portfolio boasts industry-leading scale with dozens of under construction and under development projects including:



A planned five-building data center camoffering 250MW of scale in Central Phoenix with a dedicated on-site substation.

A 200MW camin Portland spanning 55 acres with 96MW currently available for leasing.

A centrally located 84MW hyperscale data center camin Frankfurt .

A strategically located data center camin Osaka, Japan with 72MW of capacity across three planned buildings.

A 36MW facility delivered in Australia, launching a 72MW camin Melbourne , one of the fastest growing markets in Asia Pacific.

A New Albany, Ohio 58MW data center camwith immediately available capacity and build-to-suit expansion opportunities. A 48MW build-to-suit opportunity in the Dallas/Fort-Worth area, boasting abundant power and connectivity options.



STACK's rapid growth now encompasses 2.5GW built or under development capacity and 4.0+GW of expansion and potential capacity, making it one of the largest and fastest-growing global private data center operators worldwide.

