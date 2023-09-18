Ficci To Host Esg Summit In Mumbai On Oct 9

Mumbai, Sept 15 (KNN) The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) is organising the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Summit on the theme of driving sustainable transformation in Mumbai next month.



The event intends to discuss the increased foon ESG disclosures and stakeholder scrutiny, adherence to ESG principles which is taking centre-stage.









The Summit will be held on October 9 at Taj President, Cuffe Parade in Mumbai.

Companies are now incorporating ESG into their mission and values, endeavouring to fully integrate it into their strategy and operations, noted FICCI.

The Summit is being organised under the aegis of FICCI ESG Committee, chaired by Imtaiyazur Rahman, MD&CEO, UTI AMC and co-chaired by Amit Tandon, MD, IiAS.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI would deliver the Keynote Address during the Inaugural Session.

Discussions at the Summit would be geared towards catalysing public and private investment in sustainable businesses through effective policy regulations, institutional mechanisms and business practices.



The Summit will bring together all participants of the eco-system i.e. representatives from the Indian Government and Regulators, banks, domestic and international institutional investors, industry leaders, intermediaries and other stakeholders.

The registration link for the event:

(KNN Bureau)