Sebl Cardholders, Employees Enjoy Exclusive Benefits At Dream Square Resort

To this effect, an agreement was signed between Dream Square Resort and Southeast Bank Limited in the capital on September 13.

Shamim Chowdhury, General Manager, Dream Square Resort and Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Md Rafiqul Islam, Assistant Director of Sales and Marketing, Dream Square Resort were also present at the signing ceremony.

Read More:

EBL cardholders to enjoy discounts on Turkish Airlines

Speaking on the occasion, Shamim Chowdhury, General Manager, Dream Square Resort, said, "This partnership represents a significant step towards providing our guests with unmatched luxury and savings. We are excited to welcome South East Bank Limited's valued customers to experience the finest that Dream Square Resort has to offer."

In his address, Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director, Southeast Bank Ltd, said, "Our commitment to delivering value and convenience to our cardholders has always been a top priority. This collaboration with Dream Square Resort aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are confident it will be mutually beneficial."

T