Hot pots have become rapidly popular and it's easy to understand why. The deep experience of gathering around a steaming bowl of broth and relishing the unique and delicisoup combinations transcends mere dining. Spice Pot has caught up on this food trend, specialising in hot pot preparations done with Chinese and Mughlai cooking techniques.

Nestled in the heart of Jumeirah Lake Towers, Spice Pot set out on a mission to make hot pot a staple in mainstream dining. The crowing jewel: The unique and deliciMughlai Hot Pot - the only place serving Mughlai Hot Pot.

Serving the Chongqing version of Chinese hot pot and the Mughlai hot pot, Spice Pot has carved a niche that transcends diverse palates from Arabs to Westerners, Indians, and the vibrant communities of Chinese and Filipinos.

With resounding applause from satisfied patrons, Spice Pot embarked on a new chapter in 2022 by opening its second branch in the vibrant neighbourhood of Al Barsha. And now, with eyes set on the horizon, the Spice Pot family is poised to continue its mission of bringing hot pot to eager palates with plans to open a third branch.

Passed down through generations, this humble recipe, made out of varipulses and a nourishing soup stock, served as a lifeline for horsemen. The folklore has it that this tradition found its roots in the era of Genghis Khan, permeating through the annals of history.

The hot pot, initially an ingenimeans to feed soldiers among the Mongols, journeyed with them as their conquests expanded. It found its way to China through the Mongols and, via the lineage of Genghis Khan, was bought to India by the formidable Babar and his soldiers made up of Mongols, Persians and Pashtuns. Along its path, this culinary gem evolved and adapted, embracing the locally available spices from regions as diverse as Central Asia, Persia, and India. The result? The Mughlai Hot Pot - a symphony of flavors that delight and captivate your taste buds with an explosion of tastes.

Hot Pot, a dish often mistaken as overly spicy and laborito prepare, has unfortunately been plagued by misconceptions. However, Spice Pot unravels a different narrative altogether. Here, Chinese guests extol the goodness of authentic Chinese hot pot, savouring its genuine flavours. Simultaneously, those with a penchant for milder fare discover solace in the Mughlai Hot Pot, a fusion that deftly harmonises taste with subtlety. This unique blend of offerings ensures that Spice Pot caters to a wide spectrum of taste preferences, dispelling any preconceived notions about the dish.

Mughlai Hot Pot takes inclusivity a step further with its 100 per cent vegetarian broth, inviting vegans and vegetarians to indulge in a sumptudining experience. With a diverse menu offering variplant-based options, the restaurant ensures every guest can indulge in a scrumptimeal.

Spice Pot believes that a hearty, healthy meal should also be accessible to all. Going a notch above, the restaurant offers an exceptional value for just Dh59, where customers can enjoy an all-you-can-eat hot pot experience, complete with delectable starters, refreshing juices, and a sweet finale of ice cream. Additionally, for those seeking a healthy yet flavourful meal, Mughlai Hot Pot presents an enticing option wherein diners can opt for low-carb selections and relish a feast of vegetables and proteins under 350 calories, without compromising on taste.

Check our Instagram @spicepotdxb

