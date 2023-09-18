In Aftermath Of Hurricane Daniel.. Kuwait Extends Humanitarian Air Bridge

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo Event by Abdullah Al-Enezi)
BENGHAZI, Libya Sept 18 (KUNA) -- In the wake of the vicihurricane Daniel and its devastating aftermath, Kuwait extended an air bridge to provide Libyan people with relief, medical equipment, tents and rescue vessels.
Kuwaiti concerned bodies and charitable organizations all came together and coordinated efforts to send Libyan people necessary aid as urgently as possible. Tfar, tons of materials have been sent on board four planeloads. (end) ae.aai
