Fiba U16 Asian Basketball Championship: Qatar Begins Campaign With Victory Over Saudi

Doha: Qatar national basketball team beat Saudi national team 91-82 (24-23, 21-17, 27-22,19-20) in its first match in group B competitions of the first round of the FIBA U16 Asian Basketball Championship 2023 hosts by Doha until September 24 with the participation of 16 teams.

The event qualifies for the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup 2024.

Qatar topped the overall group standings with two points and a difference in goals scored, ahead of Iran, which came in second place, while Japan and Saudi Arabia ranked third and fourth, respectively, each with a point.

Qatar team will face Japan on Monday in its second group match, while the Saudi team will play against Iranian counterpart.

The winners of the four groups qualify for the quarter-finals.