G7 Ambassadors Inspect Progress In Repair Works At Ukrenergo's Main Power Substation

The relevant statement was made by Ukrenergo National Power Company Board Chairman Volodymyr Kudrytskyi on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Together with Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov and Head of the Ukrainian State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development Mustafa Nayyem, we showed the G7 Ambassadors progress in renovation works at one of Ukrenergo's main power substations, which had been severely affected by Russian attacks,” Kudrytskyi wrote.

In his words, it is important for Ukraine's partners, providing equipment and funding to ensure stable power supply services for millions of Ukrainian consumers, to know the actual situation with preparations for the winter period.

“Our experience and ability to resist enemy attacks is becoming important for our partners' energy security protocols as well,” Kudrytskyi noted.

During the visit, the issues of accelerating cooperation and directing resources to eliminate the most vulnerable spots in Ukraine's energy system were discussed with United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière, First Secretary of the Embassy of the Italian Republic in Ukraine Sergio FederNicolaci, and USAID Mission Director James Hope.

Photo: Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Facebook