Massive Fire In Badakhshan Causes Over 1 Million Afghanis In Losses

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) According to provincial officials, a fire incident in the Faizabad district of Badakhshan province has resulted in over one million Afghanis in financial damages.
According to the security department of Badakhshan province on Sunday, the incident occurred in the Akhur Goldan area of Faizabad city. The fire originated from two adjacent decoration shops in the city.
According to the statement, it spread to neighbouring shops moments after the fire incident, resulting in over a million financial losses.
Based on reports that the fire engulfed all the goods in these two shops, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.
Shortly after this incident, the firefighting team arrived and extinguished the fire.
Meanwhile, the leading causes of this incident's occurrence have not been determined yet, but the authorities have initiated efforts to investigate the matter in this province.
In a previincident, a fire broke out in the Mal Bazaar area of Kandahar city, resulting in at least three million Afghanis in financial damages.
This incident was similar to the one in Badakhshan province, where significant financial losses were incurred due to a fire outbreak. ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Tumblr Telegram
MENAFN17092023000228011069ID1107085468
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.