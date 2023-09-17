Massive Fire In Badakhshan Causes Over 1 Million Afghanis In Losses

According to the security department of Badakhshan province on Sunday, the incident occurred in the Akhur Goldan area of Faizabad city. The fire originated from two adjacent decoration shops in the city.

According to the statement, it spread to neighbouring shops moments after the fire incident, resulting in over a million financial losses.

Based on reports that the fire engulfed all the goods in these two shops, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Shortly after this incident, the firefighting team arrived and extinguished the fire.

Meanwhile, the leading causes of this incident's occurrence have not been determined yet, but the authorities have initiated efforts to investigate the matter in this province.

In a previincident, a fire broke out in the Mal Bazaar area of Kandahar city, resulting in at least three million Afghanis in financial damages.

This incident was similar to the one in Badakhshan province, where significant financial losses were incurred due to a fire outbreak.