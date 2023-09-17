Russian Forces Hit Apartment Building In Village Of Kharkiv Region

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On September 17, around 12:00, the Russian military shelled the village of Podoly in Kupiansk district. According to preliminary data, artillery was used. An apartment building was hit. Nearby private homes and cars were damaged," the report says.

It is noted that a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war has been launched.

As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday, September 16, two people were killed as Russian forces opened fire at a car in Kharkiv region.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office