Princess Sumaya Participates In Int'l Meeting To Support Jordan's Cbrn Safety

Amman, Sep. 17 (Petra) -Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan , President of Royal Scientific Society of Jordan (RSS), took part in the second meeting of the Advisory Council of the society's Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Threat Office.
Discussions aimed to support national and regional needs and enhance the concepts of safety and security in the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear materials fields, according to a RSS statement on Sunday.
High-level delegations from the United Nations Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW),Department of Energy, in addition to Sandia National Laboratories (SNL) and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) in the United States participated in the meeting.
The advisory board met with Jordanian officials and partners, representing varigovernmental, military, civilian, and non-profit organizations, to learn about CBRN Office's activities during 2022-2023, and identify future programs that will support the Kingdom's capability to adapt, adopt, and address issues related to the CBRN safety and security in the future.
During the meeting, future projects were reviewed and discussed in the public health fields focusing on CBRN safety and security, nuclear energy and climate security, and modern technology for tracking databases and cybersecurity, the statement said.
On the sidelines of the meeting, Princess Sumaya, and Executive Director of SNL Cooperative Monitoring Center, Dr. Amir Mohagheghi, signed a "letter of intent" between the RSS and SNL to enhance joint research, capacity building, technical support, and research-driven training, as well as professional development projects in areas of common interest.
Within the meeting agenda, participants visited Ministry of Health's Crisis Management Center, National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) , and the Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST), aimed to enhancing joint cooperation and coordination with national institutions.
