Indigo Resuming Daily Flights On Delhi-Hong Kong Route From October 5

The airline will operate a daily service between the two destinations, catering to the increasing travel demand in this sector.

Flight 6E1707 will depart Delhi at 05:20 and reach Hong Kong at 13:10 local time. The return flight 6E1708 has a Hong Kong departure time of 15:55 and an arrival time in Delhi of 19:20.

About the resumption, Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, commented, "The Asia-Pacific region has witnessed a remarkable resurgence in air travel demand and passenger traffic over the past few months, signalling a vibrant rebound. Hong Kong occupies a pivotal role as a favoured destination for both Indian tourists as well as enterprising business travellers."

IndiGo has also announced new domestic services to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh as it continues to dominate the domestic market.

Both these destinations are popular among Indian and international travellers, and IndiGo hopes to attract passengers during the busy holiday season later this year.

IndiGo will launch daily direct flights between Varanasi and Khajuraho and one-stop daily connectivity between Delhi-Khajuraho via Varanasi, with flights commencing operations on October 10.

Khajuraho will be IndiGo's 80th domestic and 112th overall destination in the 6E network. It is known for its medieval Hindu and Jain temples, famfor their erotic sculptures.

On October 12, IndiGo will launch new and daily connections between Jaisalmer-Delhi, Jaisalmer-Mumbai, Jaisalmer-Jaipur, and Jaisalmer-Ahmedabad. Jaisalmer has become IndiGo's 81st domestic and 113th overall destination.