Intercontinental Dhaka Wins At 30Th Annual World Travel Awards

The finest travel and hospitality brands from across Asia and Oceania were unveiled at World Travel Awards (WTA) Asia and Oceania Gala Ceremony 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The awards were handed over to Atiqur Rahaman, Managing Director and Rezwan Maruf, Director of Sales and Marketing of InterContinental Dhaka.

"We are truly elated to win again at World Travel Awards. To be awarded consecutively at World Travel Awards is a true testament of our pursuit for excellence. This award is dedicated to our hotel team" said Ashwani Nayar, General Manager of InterContinental Dhaka.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

The iconic luxury IHG hotel in the capital, InterContinental Dhaka, looks forward to more prosperyears ahead.