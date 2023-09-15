New Schools Put Into Operation Today In A Number Of Regions Of Azerbaijan (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Today, new
schools built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Agjabadi, Goychay,
Ismayilli, Gabala, Saatli, Sabirabad, Shamakhi and Terter have been
put into operation, Trend reports.
This academic year, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is
commissioning 29 schools, including three preschool educational
institutions. As part of projects implemented by the Foundation in
the field of education, 500 schools have been built and renovated
since 2004. Today, the 500th school out of them was put into
operation in Shamakhi.
The buildings of these schools were no longer suitable for use.
The oldest of these buildings was a school in the village of Nij,
Gabala region, that is more than 150 years old.
Not a trace remains of the former appearance of these
educational institutions. Children will continue their education in
the new school buildings from this academic year.
Trend presents footage of these schools in their previand
current form.
