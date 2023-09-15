Malaysia: Zahid Free Today Najib Sprung Tomorrow?

The perception shift comes as state prosecutors controversially dropped criminal charges against his deputy premier, sparking criticism that Anwar's government is cracking down selectively on corruption.

Activists who had long supported Anwar's reformist agenda were already peeved that his government has used laws that curb free speech and stifle dissent to appease and please politically powerful conservative forces.

But Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's release from multiple graft charges marks to many the crossing of a political red line, one where Anwar has appeared to prioritize power over principle.

Indeed, many saw the move as the political price to be paid for securing support from Zahid's scandal-tainted United Malays National Organization (UMNO) party and Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which are crucial to sustaining the government's parliamentary majority.

Opposition lawmaker Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said the move marked the“collapse” of Anwar's

reformasistruggle.“Their

raison d'etre

for the past 25 years was all about good governance, anti-corruption,” he told Asia Times.“It has gone down the drain. They've sacrificed it all to save one man. This government might survive, but the infrastructure of their support is crumbling.”

Malaysian prosecutors' decision to drop the cases against Zahid has sparked speculation and scrutiny about the government's stance on corruption cases against other UMNO leaders such as jailed former prime minister Najib Razak, who Zahid has continued to defend while in office.

On September 4, Malaysian prosecutors withdrew 47 corruption charges of criminal breach of trust, bribery and money laundering against Zahid. The Kuala Lumpur High Court handed down a discharge not amounting to an acquittal, or DNAA after the Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) opted to stop pursuing the case.

UMNO President Zahid Hamidi is seen during a protest outside the National Mosque against insults to Prophet Mohammad and threats towards Muslim in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 1, 2019. Photo: Asia Times Files / Adli Ghazali / Anadolu Agency via AFP

That is despite a court ruling in January 2022 that the prosecution had established a

prima facie

case against UMNO president and BN chairman Zahid, who was ordered to enter his defense. The move prompted an outcry from civil society and senior lawyers who scoffed at Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution's explanation of the discharge as a“court decision.”

The AGC said the prosecution's application for Zahid to be granted a DNAA on all his charges was made based on“cogent” reasons. It was the last major act of Attorney-General IdHarun prior to his retirement on September 6. Malaysia's constitution grants the AG full authority to institute, conduct or discontinue any proceedings for an offence in civil court.