Borough Of Ketchikan Gateway, Ak, Set To Modernize Its Procurement Process With Opengov

The adoption of the new system will streamline procurement for both internal teams and suppliers.
ALASKA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Wanting to eliminate manual steps in tracking contracts and replace disjointed tools like Word and Excel with a modern procurement system, the Borough of Ketchikan Gateway, AK, was on the hunt for a new software partner. It found the answer in OpenGov , the leader in procurement software for our nation's local governments.
Encompassing five different cities, the Borough of Ketchikan is deeply committed to finding the best solutions to support its work. In its search for a software partner, the Borough wanted a system that could streamline contract management, improve vendor tracking, and fast-track solicitation development. OpenGov Procurement emerged as the best fit due to its unique features, including the ability to accept bids digitally, and the promise that it would help the Borough track the staof every contract it managed.
With the adoption of OpenGov Procurement, the Borough of Ketchikan Gateway is set to realize substantial advancements in its procurement work. The new solution will allow the Borough to centralize its procurement process for suppliers, helping to ensure that proposals are submitted on time while enhancing the overall vendor experience. Further, the software will bring quicker solicitation development, providing an efficient and timely approach to procurement.
The Borough of Ketchikan Gateway, AK joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community
