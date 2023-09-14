Bani Mustafa Checks On Frh's Rehabilitation Services

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 14 (Petra) - Minister of Social Development, Wafa Bani Mustafa, was briefed on services provided to beneficiaries in the ministry-affiliated Family Reconciliation House (FRH).
During her visit, Bani Mustafa stressed the ministry's keenness to provide protection and shelter services for beneficiaries, within an "appropriate" environment and their children.
Within the ministry's programs, she noted beneficiaries are being rehabilitated to reintegrate them into their families and society, while empowering them in multiple areas through specialized training courses.
The house, which annually receives about 400 women, provides services to its beneficiaries in varifields.
