Third And Fourth Planes Of Qatari Air Bridge To Help Libya Flood Victims Arrive At Benina Airport

Benghazi: The third and fourth planes of the Qatari Air Bridge to help flood-affected victims in east of Libya arrived at Benina International Airport in Benghazi on Thursday.

The two planes carry 54 tons of humanitarian and relief aid as an emergency response to the humanitarian situation in areas affected by floods and torrents, bringing the total Qatari aid up to 121 tons.

The aid included food, relief material, and medical equipment provided by the Permanent Committee for Rescue, Relief and Humanitarian Aid in affected areas of brotherly and friendly countries.

The State of Qatar affirms its full solidarity with the State of Libya and its brotherly people in the face of the disaster of floods and torrents, and its full readiness to provide the necessary assistance to the affected areas.