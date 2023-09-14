Apple Watch Series 9 May Get New Processor Chip, Better Heart Rate Sensor & More

The Series 9, which comes in the recognisable 41 mm and 45 mm sizes, and the Ultra 2, which keeps its current 49 mm size, are the two new Apple Watch models that the company plans to release this year. While it is anticipated that these next versions will keep the looks of its forerunners, a significant Apple Watch overhaul is apparently planned for 2024.

Also Read |

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G set to launch on September 22; Here's what we can expect

A standout feature in these upcoming models is the introduction of a new, speedier processor chip. Since the Series 6, Apple has used the same chipset in all of its Apple Watch models. With this improvement, activities are expected to run more smoothly and effectively overall.

The improvements don't stop with the new processor, though. All of the new models may have received internal component and sensor enhancements, according to sources. Notably, an updated heart rate sensor with more precision and accuracy than its predecessor is anticipated. This development may greatly improve the watch's ability to track users' health and fitness levels and provide more accurate data.





Also Read |

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G launch soon in India; price expected to be under Rs 60,000

The U2 chip, which will be included in both the Series 9 and Ultra 2, is another noteworthy innovation. The "Find My" capability is expected to be improved by this upgraded ultra-wideband chip, perhaps improving position tracking precision. Even the rumoured inclusion of this processor in the iPhone 15 raises the possibility of further technological integration inside the Apple ecosystem.

It's interesting to note that the iPhone 15 Pro is said to have a new titanium frame, which might indicate coordinated colour possibilities for both high-end phones. Series 9 and Ultra 2 are eagerly awaited additions to Apple's wearable family because they promise enhanced performance, better sensors, and more networking choices.

Also Read |

Google Pixel 8 series is coming to India; Pre-orders to begin from THIS date