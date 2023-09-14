Rashmika Mandanna Attends Wedding Of Assistant In Graceful Simple Attire; Pens Down Heartfelt Wishes

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Rashmika wrote,“So it's been almost 6-7 vears since I've known Sai and his family and 2 days back he - who's also like a family to me, got married and I had the opportunity to be a part of his big day.. ❤️❤️

It makes me so happy to see these lovely people around me grow into such amazing human beings and it's so nice to see all of them so happy.🤍

I tho still can't believe he's married now.. & but it truly makes me super happy.❤️

Congratulations @saibabu2223 and Preethi.. 🤗

god bless you with all my heart.

I wish your lives are filled with happiness always.🤍🌻”

See the Post here:



Dressed in an elegant yellow cotton saree adorned with minimal jewelry, the actor graced her assistant's wedding ceremony with a simple yet charming look. An online video captured the heartwarming moment when Rashmika Mandanna gracefully walked towards the mandap to extend her congratulations and shower blessings upon the newlyweds. However, to her surprise, Sai and his wife touched her feet in a touching display of respect and gratitude.

ALSO READ:

KBC 15, Ep 16 Update: Amitabh Bachchan astounds Jaskaran Singh for 7 crore question

In the realm of her professional commitments, Rashmika Mandanna is currently engrossed in substantial projects. She is set to feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal," sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. Additionally, she will be starring alongside Allu Arjun in Sukumar's "Pushpa 2: The Rule," a project that holds great anticipation among her fans. In addition to these, her schedule is packed with the intriguing films "Rainbow" and "D51."

ALSO READ:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 most popular foods to celebrate and enjoy Lord Ganesha's birthday



