Santo Cristo De Esquipulas Sanctuary In Alajuelita Launches Campaign To Improve Its Facilities

The Santo Cristo de Esquipulas National Sanctuary, located in Alajuelita, announced the campaign“A red for the Sanctuary”.The call has the objective of raising funds for the remodeling of the low ceiling of this historic temple.The campaign will extend throughout the month of September and will end on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1, with a visit to all corners of the Josefino canton.

In addition to collecting funds, the activity seeks to unite the community to preserve the religiheritage of the canton of Alajuelita, which is visited by thousands of devotees every year.“Collaboration and support are essential elements of this campaign, with great enthusiasm we will have the support of the scout guides and young people from the different educational centers of the canton.

“They too will join the initiative, bringing their energy and dedication to the success of the fundraising. The participation of these young people promises to add a touch of vitality and enthusiasm to the campaign”, explained the parish priest and rector of the Sanctuary, Enrique Rivero.

“A red for the Sanctuary symbolizes the unity of our community around a common goal and reflects the essence of faith and commitment that the Santo Cristo de Esquipulas Sanctuary has inspired over the years. We hope to have the support and active participation of everyone to achieve the success of this charity campaign”, he added.The 18 pastoral groups and branches of the community will participate.

People interested in contributing to the campaign can make their donations through Sinpe at the number 8887-7777 .To obtain more information and to be aware of the updates on the“A red for the Sanctuary” campaign, I was able to follow the details on the social networks of Santo Cristo de Esquipulas.

You can also write to the mail: [email protected]