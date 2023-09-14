Uk-China Ties Wobble And Shake Under New Spy Scandal

Chinese officials and the researcher have both denied the spying claims. But Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reportedly ticked off his Chinese counterpart Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of the G20 in New Delhi last weekend, accusing China of undermining parliamentary democracy.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has also said there is a “strong case” for the government to officially designate China as a threat to the UK, but that it was unrealistic to“completely disengage.”

This is an early Christmas present for the hawkish side of the Conservative party which has called for the UK to take a tougher stance on China for several years. A more critical engagement with China is long overdue, but clumsy mitigation policies won't safeguard the UK's relationship with China – economic or otherwise.

Leaving aside the political theatrics, little is known yet of the nature of the charges of the two persons arrested in March under the Official Secrets Act over alleged espionage-related offenses. One of these people was a parliamentary researcher whose alleged identity was recently published in the media. But China is unlikely to ignore such a slight.

So what could this mean for British firms and the UK economy? A look at trade, investment and broader UK cooperation with China gives a sense of the economic hit the UK might sustain from any action against China.

China is the UK's fourth largest trading partner , accounting for 6.1% of total UK trade in goods and services, which was £107.6 billion (US$134.4 billion) over the 12 months to the end of March 2023. Of this, the UK exported £38 billion ($47.5 billion) of goods and services to China, but imported £69.5 billion ($86.8 billion) from China .